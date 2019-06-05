Scott County flood volunteer hotline moving online

Posted 4:16 pm, June 5, 2019

SCOTT COUNTY- Beginning Tuesday, June 5, the coordination of flood volunteer and requests for assistance will be transitioning from Scott County EMA’s Volunteer Hotline to their partners.

Volunteer Opportunities:

To volunteer, register with the following agencies:
• Xstream Cleanup: https://www.xstreamcleanup.org/ (This site will be updated by Monday, 06-10-2019 to register)
• City of Davenport: http://cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/flood_cleanup_volunteer_opportunities___requests

Request Volunteer Assistance:

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa: For an appointment, please call 563-324-3236; CAEI will be connecting affiliated volunteer groups with residents and projects in need of volunteers.

