Scott County flood volunteer hotline moving online
SCOTT COUNTY- Beginning Tuesday, June 5, the coordination of flood volunteer and requests for assistance will be transitioning from Scott County EMA’s Volunteer Hotline to their partners.
Volunteer Opportunities:
To volunteer, register with the following agencies:
• Xstream Cleanup: https://www.xstreamcleanup.org/ (This site will be updated by Monday, 06-10-2019 to register)
• City of Davenport: http://cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/flood_cleanup_volunteer_opportunities___requests
Request Volunteer Assistance:
• Community Action of Eastern Iowa: For an appointment, please call 563-324-3236; CAEI will be connecting affiliated volunteer groups with residents and projects in need of volunteers.