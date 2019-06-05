How Google and a GODCOMPLX is changing the face of tech and entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When computer scientists, programmers, and other tech-driven roles are portrayed on-screen, there is usually a specific “look” attached to those roles. Now two dynamic women, along with the help of Google and the GODCOMPLX web series, are aiming to change that look, both on screen and IRL.

Dariaha Greene, head of strategic partnerships and community and inclusion for Google, paired up with Television Executive Producer, Claire Convoy Brown to create GODCOMPLX, a web-series that features computer scientists from all walks of life – women, people of color, people of different faiths, people with disabilities, and people who identify as LBTQIA+. Season 2 of the series was just released in May.

“Every time you see a computer scientist or someone who is creating technology on screen, it’s usually a white or Asian male with glasses and a hoodie and flip-flops and you know that image is fine, but we want to make that more inclusive at Google,” said Greene.

According to a Geena Davis Foundation 2018 statistic, “82.7 percent of girls and women think it is important to see girls/women in STEM in films and television, but only 37.1 percent of STEM character portrayals are female.” In Hollywood, despite gains in front of and behind the camera, women and minorities remain underrepresented in film and television.

It’s no secret that major opportunity gaps exist for underrepresented groups and many industries are now being challenged to bridge those gaps through diversity and inclusion initiatives. Brown and Green knew that if they wanted to see more diversity and inclusivity in their respective fields, they had to work together to be part of the change they wanted to see in Tech and Entertainment.

Changing The Model From The Inside Out

From the start, Claire and Daraiha had one goal in mind when developing GODCOMPLX: to create access and job opportunities for qualified underrepresented individuals in hopes that it will become a norm. Girl power was in full effect with their 95% female crew of writers, producers, cinematographer, directors and more. Morenike Joela, who was the director on season 1 of GODCOMPLX was promoted to showrunner and director for Season 2. “You need your writer’s room to have diverse experiences and opportunities. How else are you going to write stuff that connects with an audience?” said Joela.

Tech Mash Up Coming Together to Be Allies

Together with Google, Green and Brown launched Google’s first ever Tech + Entertainment Mash Up, which was held at Google’s trendy Spruce Goose Hangar in Los Angeles.

“We have a great event at Google, where we highlight the intersections between computer science, and other industries like music, dance, fashion, sports, theater and storytelling,” said Daraiha Greene.

Students and parents were invited to preview season 2 of GODCOMPLX and interact with new technologies in VR, AR, coding and filmmaking during breakout sessions. Staying true to their form Green and Brown wanted the event to be as inclusive as possible, “We are bringing in 150 kids from all around the LAUSD school district, and really wanted to also reach out to the LGBT center and we are bringing in kids from there and just to give kids that wouldn’t normally get access – access to something really special. And again, giving them opportunities and get them excited about their futures and that’s a dream of ours in bringing both these worlds together,” said Claire Conroy Brown.

Other industry influencers participated in a panel at the collaborative event included moderator Karin Gist, a television executive producer and showrunner; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Global Head of Community Inclusion at Google; Lena Waithe, Emmy award-winning writer, producer and actor; and, Nyle DiMarco, a model, actor, and deaf activist.

“It’s so important now that we take the role as allies and invest in communities that are underrepresented and make sure we have a more diverse workforce,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones.

After the preview of GODCOMPLX at the MashUp, the inspirational panel used the show as an example to encourage the young audience to believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to despite any hardships they may be facing because “ if you see it you can be it.”

Season 2 of GODCOMPLX is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.