× Decent summer weather the next several days

After seeing some showers and thunderstorms this morning in parts of the area… BOOM! Sunshine took over allowing temperatures to quickly improved as well. Numbers will be able to climb their way into the low to mid 80s later this afternoon. Overnight lows will only dip around the lower 60s under fair to partly cloudy skies. With little to no wind, the latest rainfall could lead to some patchy fog in spots overnight.

Good deal of sunshine will prevail both Thursday and Friday with highs around the 80 degree mark. We’ll see those same temperatures even on Saturday as an upper level low to our south delivers an increase in clouds that day. This low will also carry some showers… possibly a thunderstorm but not expected to have an impact on us until we head toward the evening hours. It still appears to be scattered during this period until the coverage increases a bit more that night into Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here