CAMBRIDGE, Illinois--- The kids from the high school FFA program were back Wednesday, June 5 for Agriculture in the Classroom.

Chapter President Bradleigh Schaefer and Vice President Logan Nodine showed us the geography of a watershed and how people can impact our quality of water so easily.

Ag in the Classroom airs in between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Good Morning Quad Cities. To live stream our newscast, click here.