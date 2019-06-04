× West Liberty PD hosts Autism training for first responders

WEST LIBERTY- The West Liberty Police Department is hosting an Autism safety and first responder training for free!

The training will be Friday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the West Liberty Community Center (1204 N Calhoun Street).

“This training is being provided by the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center.”-Chief Kary Kinmonth

The training is free and no registration is required.

Officials say it is geared toward police, fire, and ambulance personnel as well as dispatchers.

The training will touch on a wide range of first responder interactions, response, and situations involving those with Autism.

Back in April, the West Liberty Police Department sold a special edition Autism Police patch as a fundraiser for UI Children’s Hospital Autism Center.

West Liberty PD says they will present them a check for around $2,500 that same day.