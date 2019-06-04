× Tracking a couple of thunderstorms that could become severe tonight

Plenty of dry hours has been highlighting our day, which will be allowing our temperatures to climb around the 80 degree mark later this afternoon. Our eyes will then be focused on a couple of disturbances moving in from the north and west come tonight. This will carry a small batch of showers and thunderstorms with one carrying a strong thunderstorm wind gust and/or small hail. The challenge tonight will be the coverage. Given the amount of storm energy leftover from this morning predawn showers and thunderstorms, it appears to be a widely scattered coverage. So, not everyone will see that chance.

The second half of the work work is still trending on the dry side even though will have plenty of humidity in the air. Highs will range between 80 to 85 degrees with the warmest of the air being felt on Wednesday. However, with no real trigger nearby chance for any organize shower or thunderstorm activity is looking slim.

By the weekend, upper level low will be tracking just to our south, which will slowly increase our shower and thunderstorm coverage later Saturday into Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

