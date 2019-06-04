State’s Attorney: Parkland school resource officer faces charges in connection with lack of response to mass shooting

(CNN) — The former sheriff’s deputy for Broward County, Florida – Scot Peterson – has been charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury in connection with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson, who was a school resource officer, is facing 11 charges in connection with his lack of response to the shooting massacre at the high school in Parkland, Florida, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Peterson is to be booked into Broward County Jail, the state’s attorney said, and his bail will be set at $102,000.

CNN is reaching out to Peterson for comment.

In past interviews, Scot Peterson’s lawyer, Joseph DiRuzzo III, has said it’s a “gross over-simplification” to characterize Peterson’s actions as cowardly, and said Peterson believed the gunshots were coming from outside the building.