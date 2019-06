Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- The Quad City Muslim community marked the end of Ramadan on June 4, the holy month of fasting.

Hundreds of people spent their morning praying together at the TaxSlayer center in Moline.

The holiday is celebrated at the end of one month of fasting and is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic religion.

Traditionally, the end of Ramadan is celebrated for three-days as an official holiday in all Muslim countries.