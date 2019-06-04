Louisiana woman finds 6-foot alligator under her car

KENNER, La. – A Louisiana woman is grateful to still have her both her feet after she found a six-foot alligator underneath her car.

Karen Balamane said in a Facebook post that she received quite a shock when she backed out of her driveway on the afternoon of June 2nd and spotted the massive reptile.

“He was taking shelter from the sun under my car and I didn’t realize he was there until I backed up,” Balamane wrote in the post.

Kenner Police Department officers quickly arrived on the scene, along with an animal wrangler.

Before long the alligator was under control and on its way to Bayou Segnette, Balamane said.

While it is difficult to tell exactly where the alligator came from, Balamane said the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway may have pushed the gator into the lake, where it could have crossed over a nearby levee to enter her subdivision.

But the scary experience wasn’t all bad.

“I actually feel very blessed to have seen this magnificent creature up close,” she wrote.