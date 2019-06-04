In the Kitchen with Fareway: Dietitian’s Choice Items for June
Sometimes it’s hard to know if you’re making the healthiest decision at the grocery store. Not anymore! On Tuesday, June 4th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us four items that you can easily find when you see the Dietitan’s Choice sign in stores.
Products marked with the Dietitian’s Choice signs have Fareway dietitians` stamp of approval and meet the nutritional guidelines below. These products have been reviewed, tested and tasted by Fareway dietitians. Watch for this label in your Fareway for nutritious, delicious items you and your family will love.
Guidelines for Fareway Dietitian’s Choice Items
- Main ingredient (listed first) is a fruit, vegetable, whole grain, or protein (includes dairy and nuts) OR
- Reduced or lower in sodium, sugar, cholesterol, or calories than traditional product OR
- Higher in fiber, protein, vitamins or minerals than traditional product OR
- Product can be used to modify a recipe (ex: gluten free, different flours) OR
- Product is portion controlled
June Dietitian’s Choice Items:
- Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt
- No more than 9 grams of sugar per cup
- Excellent source of high-quality protein: Just one serving contains nearly a quarter of one’s daily protein needs (24% DV)
- Good source of calcium
- Naturally nutrient-dense: Greek Yogurt provides a host of essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins.
- Six live and active cultures: The probiotics found in every cup help support digestive health and immune health.
- Mrs Dash Seasonings
- Salt Free
- Heart healthy seasoning option
- Sprinkle on your favorite Fareway meat
- Flat Out Wraps
- 90 Calories
- High Fiber
- 7g Protein, 0g Sugar
- Whole Grain approved, 11g or more per serving
- Skinny Pop Skinny Pack
- Good source of fiber
- Zero trans fat
- No artificial ingredients
- Gluten free snack option