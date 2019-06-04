× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Dietitian’s Choice Items for June

Sometimes it’s hard to know if you’re making the healthiest decision at the grocery store. Not anymore! On Tuesday, June 4th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us four items that you can easily find when you see the Dietitan’s Choice sign in stores.

Dietitian’s Choice

Products marked with the Dietitian’s Choice signs have Fareway dietitians` stamp of approval and meet the nutritional guidelines below. These products have been reviewed, tested and tasted by Fareway dietitians. Watch for this label in your Fareway for nutritious, delicious items you and your family will love.

Guidelines for Fareway Dietitian’s Choice Items

Main ingredient (listed first) is a fruit, vegetable, whole grain, or protein (includes dairy and nuts) OR

Reduced or lower in sodium, sugar, cholesterol, or calories than traditional product OR

Higher in fiber, protein, vitamins or minerals than traditional product OR

Product can be used to modify a recipe (ex: gluten free, different flours) OR

Product is portion controlled

June Dietitian’s Choice Items: