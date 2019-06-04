Illinois capital bill involves millions for QC passenger rail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois-- State lawmakers stayed late Sunday, June 2 to pass a $45 billion infrastructure plan, and some of that money's coming to the Quad Cities.

The plan includes $225 million for the passenger rail project from Moline to Chicago. The line from Chicago to Bureau County is already in use for passenger trains, but the rest of the line is not.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation had previously said, the state's continuing to negotiate with the group that owns the latter part, the Iowa Interstate Railroad.

As previously reported, former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner put the project on hold shortly after his 2015 election, but once the 2019 Illinois legislative session began, speculation rose that more funding would be added to the project, with new Governor J.B. Pritzker taking over.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce was a huge proponent of this, earlier this year.