Few severe storms possible this evening

Posted 5:37 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39AM, June 4, 2019

Our Tuesday will be mainly dry as there are two batches of showers and thunderstorms today. One exits the region before 7 a.m. and another will be entering the picture late this afternoon and into the evening hours. There’s a slight risk of some severe weather with damaging hail and gusty winds being the main threats. The threat isn't overly-high, but will keep a Level-2 going on our 1-5 scale.

Highs will reach into the lower 80s with a noticeable up-tick in humidity...more energy for the storms to use this afternoon.

The main timing of these storms will be this evening from 4pm through 10pm.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

