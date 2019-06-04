Few severe storms possible this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Tuesday will be mainly dry as there are two batches of showers and thunderstorms today. One exits the region before 7 a.m. and another will be entering the picture late this afternoon and into the evening hours. There’s a slight risk of some severe weather with damaging hail and gusty winds being the main threats. The threat isn't overly-high, but will keep a Level-2 going on our 1-5 scale.

Highs will reach into the lower 80s with a noticeable up-tick in humidity...more energy for the storms to use this afternoon.

The main timing of these storms will be this evening from 4pm through 10pm.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen