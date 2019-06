Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport students can now get creative in the kitchen.

The district's Pro-Start Kitchen is now up and running. An open house was held Tuesday, June 4, at the "J-B Young Opportunity Center."

Students got to test everything out by preparing some appetizers.

The course is open to juniors and seniors, it focuses on restaurant sanitation culinary skills and how to run a restaurant.