× COMING SOON: New Senior Living Community Center Coming to Bettendorf

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ “Coming Soon” Segment is about answering those questions.

We have an update! On May 8th, 2019, we answered a viewer question and looked into the area west of the 53rd Avenue and Middle Road roundabout in Bettendorf. That’s when we found out about this new development taking shape. During our research though, we also found out that Genesis Health is building a new senior living community center nearby – on the southwest corner of the roundabout.

After reaching out to Genesis, we were connected with WesleyLife – a provider of housing and services for older adults. The company is based in Johnston, Iowa and they’re starting a new organization with Genesis called WellSpire. To celebrate this new partnership, they’re breaking ground later this year on The Meridan, a community for older adults that includes all levels of living – ranging from Independent and Assisted Living to Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation, and Long-Term Care. A “one-stop” Genesis HealthPlex is also going to be constructed near The Meridan, just down the street from a brand-new Genesis Family Practice.

“We’re honored to become part of the Quad Cities’ senior living landscape, and we look forward to bringing the WellSpire brand of vivacity, activity, health, and well-being to a market that welcomes development and enhancement of services for older adults,” Rob Kretzinger, CEO of WesleyLife, said in a press release sent to WQAD News 8 on Monday, June 3rd, 2019.

In addition to development of The Meridan, initial plans for WellSpire include: