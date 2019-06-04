× Burlington fire causes $150K in damages

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A house fire in Burlington will cost $150,000 to fix but the occupants are safe.

Around1:55 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, the Burlington Fire Department was called to 12000 block of 150th Avenue, rural West Burlington in Flint River Township, for a possible house fire.

Firefighters say they arrived at 2:08 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the single family home.

A fire was burning in the basement and firefighters quickly extinguished it.

The owners were in the home at the time and alerted by their smoke detectors. They were able to escape without being hurt.

The home had extensive heat in the basement and smoke damage throughout.

“Damage estimates to both the structure and contents are near $150,000. The home is insured.”-Marshal Crooks

Twelve on-duty Burlington firefighters responded and were assisted by firefighters from Danville, Gladstone, and Mediapolis Fire Departments who provided additional water tenders.

Firefighters were at the home until 5:15 a.m.