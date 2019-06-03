× Tracking a few thunderstorms overnight… Tropical moisture increasing later this week

Despite some high cloudiness, the weather picture outside has been a good one with highs across the area approaching 80 degrees!

Clouds will be increasing as a disturbance pulls in from the west. Could sneak in an isolated shower this evening before we see a few more showers and thunderstorms by we enter the predawn hours. So, you still have time to cut the grass or any other outdoor plans you have going on this evening. Overnight lows will drop around the lower 60s.

Any leftover scattered showers and thunderstorms will end by Tuesday morning before the next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop by Tuesday night. Part of the area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather with the main threats not only being brief heavy rain but hail and damaging winds.

This will lead to a noticeably warmer and more humid Wednesday with highs in the 80s. This will be followed by highs around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Any shower or thunderstorm coverage during this 3 day period looks isolated as I see no real trigger to make the coverage widespread.

However, the upcoming weekend does show plenty of tropical moisture spreading northward across the area. Thus, increasing shower and thunderstorm coverage as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

