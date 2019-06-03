× The Royal Ball Run for Autism announced as Three Degree recipient for June 2019

The Royal Ball Run for Autism has been selected as the June recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee.

The Royal Ball Run for Autism will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Royal Ball Run for Autism organization stems from the needs of the 1 in 68 children who are diagnosed with autism each year. The goal of the run is to increase awareness and to support families and children touched by autism by celebrating their achievement, courage and their future. Proceeds from the Royal Ball Run for Autism support local programs dedicated to autism treatment and awareness.

This year’s run will take place on Saturday, June 22 in Milan, Illinois. If you would like to learn more about the Royal Ball Run for Autism organization or register for the run, please click here.

