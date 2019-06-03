Sheriff: Firetruck driver turns around, hits and kills other driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, IOWA-- One person is dead after an accident with a Donahue Fire Truck.

Sheriff Rick Lincoln says it happened at 210th Avenue and 278th Street, north of Allen's Grove Park Tuesday, June 2. He says the Donahue Fire Engine was traveling northbound on 210th Avenue on a non emergency test drive. The operator was turning around to go southbound to return to the station, when it pulled into the path of southbound pickup truck.

Two people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital. One of them later died. No word if anyone's going to be charged or not.