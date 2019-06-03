Semi catches on fire after wrong-way crash on I-74 near Orion, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORION, Illinois -- A semi truck caught on fire after colliding with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 74.

A white Chevy pickup was headed the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Orion, Illinois around 8:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. After the pickup collided with the semi, the semi crossed over into the median and started on fire.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Their identities had not been released.

Police said the eastbound lanes were shut down for about two hours.