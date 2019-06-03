Temporary flood barrier breaks downtown Burlington

Semi catches on fire after wrong-way crash on I-74 near Orion, Illinois

Posted 7:13 am, June 3, 2019, by

ORION, Illinois -- A semi truck caught on fire after colliding with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 74.

A white Chevy pickup was headed the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Orion, Illinois around 8:20 a.m., according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.   After the pickup collided with the semi, the semi crossed over into the median and started on fire.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.  Their identities had not been released.

Police said the eastbound lanes were shut down for about two hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.