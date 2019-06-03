× Police northeast of the QC seek help finding missing teen

ALBANY, Illinois — A 17-year-old girl was reported missing northeast of the Quad Cities and police are asking for assistance from the public.

The Albany Police Department published a post on their Facebook page asking for help finding Miaja J. Enriquez. She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. She has a tattoo of “666” on one of her ankles as well as multiple scares on her forearms.

According to Chief Wyatt M. Heyvaert, Miaja could be in the Clinton, Princeton, or Maquoketa areas.

Chief Heyvaert said Miaja was not considered endangered at this time, “other than common threats to juveniles in today’s society.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Albany Police Department at 309-887-4370.