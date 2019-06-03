Munchie Mondays: Pickle Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Our new segment "Munchie Mondays" launched Monday, June 3 on the 6 a.m. hour of "Good Morning Quad Cities."

It's where News 8's Jonathan Ketz, Angie Sharp and Eric Sorensen try unique foods from all around the world.

They tried something all the way from New Jersey to kick off the new segment: A Pickle Burger. If you're a loyal viewer, we showed you this back in April.

Instead of a bun, you use a Kosher pickle. You can add your choice of meats and cheeses, as well as toppings, but the sandwich has to include Sriracha Mayo and Spicy Wasabi Mayo.

Once you have all of that, the next step is to, of course, eat it!

If you would like to try the real thing, you will have to travel all the way to Haddon Township, New Jersey, and stop by Elsie's to get your own "Pickle Sandwich."