Moline police pull off daring rescue of baby ducks

MOLINE, Ilinois- In a Facebook post the Moline Police Department described their rescue of a duck family.

They say the rescue happened Monday, June 3 on John Deere Road.

Apparently, the ducklings slipped into a storm drain, became stuck and were quacking up a storm.

Officer Hoogerwerf and Officer Maurer were very brave and successfully worked to reunite the ducklings with their mother.