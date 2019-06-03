× How Burlington has been impacted by flooding and how you can get help

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Days after the Mississippi River hit its crest in Burlington the waters were starting to recede.

On Monday, June 3 the river stood eight feet over flood stage at just under 24 feet. Since the weekend crest, it’s gone down about five inches.

On Saturday a flood wall failure happened in the south section of the Hesco wall, according to Burlington Public Works Director Nick MacGregor. Flood waters overcame the Port of Burlington, Memorial Auditorium and the Market Street Lift Section.

Crews were forced to close Front Street, Washington Street, Jefferson Street and Valley Street at Main Street.

For anyone who needs assistance in Des Moines County, that includes businesses and residents, you can call the Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency at 319-753-8206 and leave a message.