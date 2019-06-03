× Flooding forces Bandits to relocate home series

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Quad Cities River Bandits, have announced that their upcoming home series, scheduled for June 4-6 against the Peoria Chiefs will be moved to Peoria’s Dozer Park due to the high water surrounding Modern Woodmen Park.

Officials say the ballpark remains unaffected by the flood waters, but recent flooding across River Drive makes access almost impossible for fans, players and staff.

The team’s next home series, June 7-10 will still be at Modern Woodmen Park.

“With the Peoria series being relocated, the team will have played 46 of their first 56 games this season outside of the Quad Cities. To date, the Quad Cities club has only opened Modern Woodmen Park for nine home dates all season.”-Jason Kempf

The start time for all three games remains 6:35 p.m. Tickets at Dozer Park will cost $5 at the gate. River Bandits season tickets and single-game tickets for those dates will be accepted in Peoria.

For those who cannot or do not wish to make the trip to Peoria, paid tickets for any of the three games can be exchanged for a ticket to a remaining home game during the 2019 season.