First forecast for Summer 2019: Cool & Wet

The #1 question our Meteorologists are asked these days? "What's summer look like?"

Now, some early indications.

NWS Climate Prediction Center Forecast: Summer looks wetter, cooler than normal. pic.twitter.com/RIF7kreywI — EricSorensen☈ (@ERICSORENSEN) June 3, 2019

Looking at the past five Junes, we see a pattern: when it's rainier than normal, it's really rainier than normal. Back in 2014 and 2015, we six inches more rain than usual. In 2015, we saw near-record flooding on the Rock River. The Mississippi River saw its fifth highest crest in the Quad Cities during the Summer of 2014.

Unfortunately, the trend for this upcoming Summer looks wetter than normal. This is bad news for agricultural interests and anyone who lives along a river. Flood risk will remain high right through the next several months for Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen