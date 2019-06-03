× FEMA representatives on hand in Davenport to help flood victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in town to help flood victims figure out how to get assistance.

From Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 8, FEMA specialists will be available to meet with in person in Davenport. They are ready to answer questions and offer tips to prevent and lessen damage for any future flooding potential.

The representatives planned to be at Hayman’s Westside Ace Hardware, located at 1716 West. 4th Street between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here for more information on how you can apply for assistance and get the help you need.