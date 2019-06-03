× Burlington apartments evacuated over dangerous carbon monoxide levels

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Over 70 people were evacuated after firefighters found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in a large apartment building.

Around 10:36 p.m. Sunday, June 2, the Burlington Fire Department were called to the Burlington Apartments at 206 N. 3rd Street in Burlington for carbon monoxide alarms.

Firefighters say they found elevated carbon monoxide levels in the lobby and carbon monoxide alarms were heard activating in several apartments.

The firefighters called for backup and evacuated the building.

Firefighter’s found gas powered pumps in the basement of the nine-story apartment building.

The pumps were not in use when firefighters arrived but the pumps had been used since the Hesco barrier collapse on Saturday and were shut down about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

“The apartment building was experiencing some water seepage as a result of the Mississippi River flooding. Firefighters located Carbon Monoxide levels in the basement exceeding 300 ppm.”-Fire Marshal Mark Crooks

Firefighters, in protective gear, used electric positive pressure fans to pressurize the building with clean air while they searched the entire building for victims.

Two employees were evaluated by paramedics on the scene and refused treatment. There were no other injuries reported.