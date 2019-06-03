Boat capsizes on Rock River, three kayakers rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Three kayakers are safe after running into some trouble on the Rock River Sunday, June 2.

The Black Hawk Fire Department and a Rock Island rescue boat responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the Sunset Marina. A witness tells News 8 one of the kayakers had gone missing for a brief period, when his kayak got snagged and capsized.

When they were rescued, all three of them were clinging to a single boat. The witness said they appeared exhausted but not hurt. They did not go to the hospital.