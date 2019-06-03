Andover Fire Department comes to the rescue of local salon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER, Illinois- The Andover Fire Department came to the rescue of one local salon stylist, but not to put out any fires, instead, it was to rinse out some color.

The entire town suffered from a water main break on the weekend, June 1-2.

However, two clients were in the middle of hair treatments that needed to be washed out.

The break left virtually everyone without running water, except Andover fire, who helped with rinsing.

The owner took to social media to thank them, writing "only in a small town can you get this help."