× 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival forced to move out of Davenport due to flooding

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The Mississippi Valley Blues Festival is moving from its usual Davenport location to East Moline because of flooding.

The annual event will take place at Murphy Park at The Bend, which is located at 900 Bend Boulevard. This change was made after the Mississippi Valley Blues Society was told their regular LeClaire Park location was not going to be an option for 2019.

By Friday, May 31, the society had settled on an agreement with The Bend.

“The Blues Society is excited to be bringing the Festival to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River this year,” read a statement from the society. 2019 marks 34 years for the festival.

The 2019 event will be held Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6.