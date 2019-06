Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rockridge Softball finished 3rd in the State in Class 2A. The Rockets talked about their season and what it meant to make it back to the state tournament.

Alleman Baseball took fourth place in the 2A State tournament. The Pioneers talked about winning the schools third ever state trophy.

Moline Softball won the Sectional Championsip and advanced to the Super Sectional.

FCA story of the week features Steve Yount as he retires from teaching at United Township.

