THE CITIES PODCAST: The women leading Moline

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the Mayor of Moline, Stephanie Acri, and the new City Administrator, Lisa Kotter.

Moline is just one of the Mississippi River communities dealing with on-going flood issues. But at what cost?

Plus, the city now faces the challenge of filling some top administrative posts. What are the city’s two top leaders looking for?

And it’s 2019. Does it make a difference that for the first time ever the two top posts in Moline are held by women?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.