Dam fails at Happy Hollow in Knox County, residents urged to avoid area

DAHINDA, Illinois — A dam at Happy Hollow Lake has failed, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sunday morning, June 2, the sheriff’s department posted the alert on their Facebook page. When the dam failed the lake started emptying into the Spoon River.

Within 30 or 40 minutes, Happy Hollow Lake had drained between eight and 10 feet, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency said the dam failure was not expected to have a big impact on the Spoon River.

“This may delay the fall of the river, but will likely not cause any rises,” said the Fulton County ESDA.

People are being advised to avoid the area.

Two days earlier, an apparent sinkhole developed at a road in the area.

Happy Hollow Lake is located about 20 miles east of Galesburg. It’s the hub of a small lake community between Dahinda and Williamsfield.