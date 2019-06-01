Tracking a few strong storms Saturday

A cold front working into the Quad Cities this afternoon will be just enough lift and energy to spark some scattered storm development, especially after 2pm.

There are a few dynamics coming together that may promote some stronger storm activity as we head closer to the evening hours, especially along and east of the Mississippi River. Large hail up to quarter size and strong wind gusts up to 60 MPH are the primary threats for us between 2pm and 5pm today. The threat for tornadoes is quite limited. Because our ground remains saturated, flash flooding will also be likely for any areas that see the storm activity.

There is one major difference though, and that is the lack of more significant moisture. The Gulf of Mexico is cut off from this system, so while some good downpours are likely, they won’t be tropical in nature like the ones we experienced earlier this week. However, even a moderate downpour can still cause some issues because of all the standing water that surrounds our area.

Storm coverage here locally is expected to remain scattered, and not everyone will see the rain today. Regardless, if you plan to be outdoors, keep an eye to the sky later this afternoon and watch for rapidly changing conditions. Be prepared to seek shelter should a warning be issued for your area.

Once we get past this rain chance, the rest of the weekend looks dry and cool with sunshine returning for Sunday. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon making for ideal outdoor conditions.

We’ll be tracking this system and keeping a close eye on the radar as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

