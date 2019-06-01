Temporary flood barrier breaks downtown Burlington

Sportscast May 31, 2019

Bettendorf scores a goal in the second half to beat Urbandale 1-Nil, advancing to the State Semifinals.

West liberty upsets the #1 Seed North pol, Alleman 4-2 moving them into the 1A Semifinals.

Moline Softball beats O'Fallon 1-nothing to win the Sectional Championship.

Rockridge Softball drops their State Semi-Final game to Beecher 5-4.

Geneseo Softball has their season end in the Sectional Championship falling to Pontiac 3-2.

Alleman Baseball struggles to score against Teutopolis.  Pioneers fall 7-2.

