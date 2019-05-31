× Police: $4,000 worth of cocaine found in Galesburg home

GALESBURG, Illinois — A Galesburg man was arrested on drug charges after police found about $4,000 worth of cocaine during a search.

The search warrant was conducted at a home in a neighborhood near 180th Street and West Main Street. According to a statement from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Pedro T. Medina was arrested on Friday, May 31.

Detectives said they found 40 grams of cocaine, scales, baggies and cash.

Medina was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance 15 – 100 grams, unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 – 100 grams, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s statement. He was held in the Knox County Jail where he was awaiting bond.