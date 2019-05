Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- It has been three months of flooding for much of the Quad City area and we heard stories of perseverance on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Stormtrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen set up shop in downtown Davenport this morning, giving away waterproof boots in exchange for stories of hard work and determination. This was possible by a donation from Caterpillar Footwear.

Residents told stories of non-stop work that most thought would end with the record crest set on May 2nd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video