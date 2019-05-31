Moline mobile home park residents ‘disgusted’ with weeks of standing water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Residents of Cloverleaf Village, a mobile home park in Moline, say they have had to live with standing water for weeks now and management isn't doing anything about it.

Residents have to drive their cars through several inches of water just to get into the park, as other entrances have been blocked off.

Hans Sturmer has to wade through water in his bare feet to get from his home to his car. He keeps a pair of shoes in the car and puts them on once he's in his seat.

"I gotta go barefoot, through six inches of water. That’s not right, that’s just not right," he said.

His backyard is completely flooded, ruining a shed where he kept a lawnmower, tools and raises homing pigeouns. He said he braves the water every other day to feed them. but luckily, they are up on a perch.

"It's been like that for seven weeks. Seven weeks in this kinda mess," he said, pointing at the water surrounding him and his neighbors' homes.

"It's disgusting," he said.

Worms float in the standing water, trash cans are knocked over by ripples, and kids and dogs play in here, neighbors said.

"My electricity went out; they put sandbags around the generator. My telephone is completely out. My TV, the wires underneath the trailer are soaked and mudded and I don't have TV in the back at all. That's gone for a month now," Sturmer told News 8. "I have my cellular phone, that’s the only thing saving me now."

"I've never seen it like this in 20 years, and nothing gets done."

He said he has gone all the way to the top, calling Cloverleaf's corporate office, Yes Communities, in Colorado.

"They called me back, they explained to me they’re working on it," he said. "Well that was two weeks ago."

Vanessa Jasinski, vice president of marketing and media relations with Yes Communities told News 8 that contractors are in and out of the community frequently. She said local staff were working to get more sum pumps in to get water out.

Jim Silversmet, a Cloverleaf resident of 10 years, said he hasn't seen management do much.

"I haven’t seen them do nothing. So I don't what their plans are, or even if they’re doing anything. I doubt it," he said.

Pumps have been running only sporadically, neighbors said.

Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager said the city hasn't been able to do anything without management's approval as Cloverleaf Village is private property. The city has come out a couple times and assisted with an installation of a secondary pump last Friday, Schick said. He added that it wasn't running on the morning of Friday, May 31.

But Friday afternoon, the City of Moline got an official request for assistance, Schick said, and Cloverleaf contractors went out to prepare a pipe that had been eroded and prevented floodwater from draining into a stormwater ditch.

The city brought out another pump and Schick said workers would be assisting Cloverleaf with repairs Saturday.

Residents said they hoped more would be done.

"My air conditioner is gonna go out eventually because the water is gonna get higher and higher," Sturmer said.

"If it goes up that much more, then my trailer will be under water," he said.

Sturmer said he was seriously considering moving elsewhere.

"There’s a trailer park in Colona, they’ll be glad to move trailer there for free. I have been really thinking about it, because this is ridiculous."