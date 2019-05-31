Moline humane society asks the public for sandbagging help to prevent flood damage

MOLINE, Illinois — With impending flooding, workers at the Animal Aid Humane Society have been advised to sandbag their property.

The facility is located at the corner of 50th Street and 4th Avenue. On Friday, May 31, water was creeping up onto 50th Street from the Mississippi River.

To prevent the flood water from getting into their building, where their supplies and animals are, the city gave them sand and sandbags. Now, a volunteer says they need help.

A volunteer at the facility, Cheryl Shagen, took to Facebook to show the scene and to request help from the public.

“Sand, water, water, sandbags,” she said, as she showed the area in the live video. She said they were looking for people with tools like shovels, ladders, and sawhorses as well as people just to come fill the bags.

If you would like to help the nonprofit organization, you’re asked to call Vicki Sanders, the president of Animal Aid, at 309-797-6550.

For volunteers wanting to help on Saturday, workers will be on site from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.