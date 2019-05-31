Illinois lawmakers’ final day to vote on budget, marijuana, and sports betting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS -- The Illinois Legislature has one day to decide on a state budget and many other major topics. It's the final day for the General Assembly's spring legislative session.

Legalized recreational marijuana use is still on the move in Illinois. Legislation to legalize recreational use of marijuana has cleared the Senate earlier this week now will be voted on in the House. The recreation marijuana bill would allow Illinois adults to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis. The bill also says Gov. Pritzker will pardon people with past low-level marijuana conviction.

“One thing we will not be able to do in one bill is completely change or rewrite the history of what prohibition did to our communities. We can’t fix that all in one bill, but we can start the fight,” Sen. Toi Hutchinson (D-Olympia Fields) said.

“What this policy shows us is if you are intentional about improving the lives of people who have been marginalized, that have been divested in, we can do that,” Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) said.

Lawmakers must also decide on the annual budget, a multi billion-dollar construction program, sports betting , abortion protections and more.

“We passed a tax increase two years ago now we’re coming by for $3.5 billion more,” Rep. C.D. Davidsmyer (R-Jacksonville) said.

The $39 million budget was proposed by Gov. J.B Pritzker in February 2019. Abortion protections also have been approved by the house and are now waiting for action from the Senate.

“This is a massive tax increase. There are no if ands or buts about it,” Rep. David McSweeney (R-Carey) said.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called for a $41.5 billion state construction program that requires revenue from sports betting.