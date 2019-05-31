Apparent sinkhole develops in small lake community in Knox County

DAHINDA, Illinois — An apparent sinkhole has developed in a small lake community in Knox County.

WGIL reported that Happy Hollow was blocked by water, according to a trustee from the Happy Hollow Lake Association.

According to a News 8 viewer, the sinkhole was found on Friday, May 31 between Williamsfield and Dahinda. She said “the road looks washed away.”

A trustee with the lake association said Ameren Illinois planned to shut off power and get agencies in play that could help.