Find interactive radar here

WQAD Sports May 29th- Moline Softball bests Rocky, Galesburg baseball advances and more

Posted 12:04 am, May 30, 2019, by
  • Moline softball stuns Rock Island 7-2 in sectional semifinals
  • Geneseo rolls past Canton 12-0
  • Galesburg softball sees historic season come to an end with 2-0 loss to Pontiac
  • Moline baseball drops a heartbreaker to Normal West 6-5 in 11 innings
  • Galesburg baseball wins sectional semifinals 3-2
  • [ooyala player_id="728b068401c44c3e960e1c9f3ab47295" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="A4cHE6JQ_qhd2K2c2rc9e1M6u_py" code="Rvb292aDE6M-Cuv1dU0_bAgBCJFo3V1e"
  • PV soccer edges Central 1-0
  • North Scott soccers bests Wahlert 3-1
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.