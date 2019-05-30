× Water rescues underway in Rock Falls due to flooding

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Crews are conducting water rescues due to flooding in Rock Falls.

Crews are on scene at Melvin Road in Rock Falls, according to Teri Sathoff with the Sterling Fire Department. There is high water on the road, which prompted it to be closed between Dixon Avenue and Route 30; that’s about a one-mile span.

Sathoff said the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were both on scene conducting rescues around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a no wake ordinance on the Rock River was being put into effect. He said everyone is urged to stay off the Rock River and that “dangerous conditions will make navigation and rescue operations difficult.”

WQAD News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for updates.