Stark County School employees suspended for putting bucket on autistic child's head

STARK COUNTY- Stark County CUSD 100 put out a statement on Facebook Thursday, May 30, addressing an incident where a bus aid placed a bucket on an autistic child’s head.

The mother posted a lengthy Facebook post where she alleges her 7-year-old son had a bucket placed on his head during a screaming fit.

According to her on Thursday, May 23, she received an email from the school principal saying her son was suspended from riding the school bus.

“To make me aware he was suspended from the bus for punching the aide in the mouth. Wow. I drove up there and i talked to her told her this is out of the normal for Steven. He has never laid his hands on a adult or a child. So i told her i don’t believe this.”-Keske

She goes on to say her son admitted to hitting the aid on, May 27, but also told her about “the screaming bucket”.

“So he told her (a police officer) she has a screaming bucket and she holds it on my head to make me stop screaming. So what really happened she was trying to hold him down with a bucket on his head and he back hand her busting her mouth. Im so flipping piss.”

In the school’s statement, they say the bus driver and bus aide have been suspended as “The District does not condone the actions of these soon to be former employees and will not tolerate any conduct which harms the wellbeing of our students. The safety and security of our students is the District’s first priority.”

In the Facebook post, they say an investigation was done and school representatives were able to confirm the allegation.

“The actions of these employees are clearly contrary to policies and standards of Stark County Schools. The employees were suspended on Tuesday, May 28 pending action by the Board of Education to terminate their employment. They will not return to the school. The School also made reports to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.”

An administrator for Stark County Schools was advised after work hours on Monday, May 27 that a bus driver and bus aide had placed a five-gallon pail over a student’s head in an inappropriate attempt to address a behavior concern.