Stanley Liggins sentenced to life in prison

WATERLOO, Iowa --In the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, Stanley Liggins was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Judge Marlita Greve denied Liggins’ Motion for a New Trial reciting the abundant evidence the jury heard to support the conviction.

Back In April, a jury found Stanley Liggins guilty of first-degree murder after his fourth trial in the case.

Deliberations went into a second day before a jury of seven women and five men found Liggins guilty.

Jurors considered a single count of first-degree murder against the 57-year-old man, who was charged in the Sept. 17, 1990, death of Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island, Illinois. Her burning body was found in a field near a Davenport elementary school.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and 1995 in Dubuque County. Both convictions were overturned. A third trial took place in September of 2018, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The trial was moved to Black Hawk County because of pretrial publicity.