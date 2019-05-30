Find interactive radar here

Stanley Liggins sentenced to life in prison

Posted 4:13 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, May 30, 2019

WATERLOO, Iowa --In the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, Stanley Liggins was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Judge Marlita Greve denied Liggins’ Motion for a New Trial reciting the abundant evidence the jury heard to support the conviction.

Back In April, a jury found Stanley Liggins guilty of first-degree murder after his fourth trial in the case.

Deliberations went into a second day before a jury of seven women and five men found Liggins guilty.

Jurors considered a single count of first-degree murder against the 57-year-old man, who was charged in the Sept. 17, 1990, death of Jennifer Lewis of Rock Island, Illinois.  Her burning body was found in a field near a Davenport elementary school.

Liggins was convicted of the crime twice; first in a 1993 trial in Scott County and 1995 in Dubuque County.  Both convictions were overturned.  A third trial took place in September of 2018, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The trial was moved to Black Hawk County because of pretrial publicity.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.