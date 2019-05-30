Find interactive radar here

News 8 staffers test the internet’s latest obsession about having a freckle on your wrist

Do you have a freckle somewhere in the middle of your wrist?

There’s a group of internet users who would probably bet that you do.

A tweet posted in late May of 2019 inquired about this potential universal truth, asking if other women had freckles in the middle of their wrists.

The response was widespread, getting more than 22,000 retweets in just about a week and spreading across the internet like wildfire.

We decided to see if the trend held true in the WQAD News 8 newsroom.  Turns out, it does.

Even the News 8 men fall into the phenomenon.

We did find a glitch in our matrix, with reporter Madison and producer Kaolin.

