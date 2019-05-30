Level-2 risk of severe weather today, including tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa had 16 reports of tornado touchdowns on Wednesday and atmospheric conditions will be similar across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois this afternoon.

Right now, that low can be seen in the swirl over Northern Iowa. By the afternoon, that swirl will move east. This is nowhere near the severe weather set-up that Dayton, Ohio and Kansas City had earlier this week. However, it's important to watch the weather for the afternoon.

With an upper-level low, there's relative high pressure down at the ground. In fact, it won't feel overly humid like normal during severe weather days.

While storms will be fairly isolated, where we do get them, a funnel cloud could form. If the updraft within these storms lasts long enough, we could have some brief touchdowns. According to officials in Poweshiek County, Iowa, one person was injured at a farm as a tornado moved through on Wednesday.

This is not a situation where big tornadoes will form. 01Rather, some weak (EF-0 and EF-1) tornadoes are possible. These are still strong enough to do damage to poorly built structures and debris can shatter windows. So if the tornado comes in contact with a home, farm, or business, there could be structural damage.

It's important to heed any warnings, even if the storm doesn't seem that bad.

Any storms will go away by 9 p.m. tonight. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen