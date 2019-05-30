How this LeClaire photographer helps parents through the grieving process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa-- At Margo Moffit's photography studio in LeClaire, you get a taste of the passion she has behind the lens.

"That little photo right down there of Bishop Hill, she took when we were visiting Bishop Hill and she framed it for me just as a surprise for our going together," said Sharon Staples. Sharon is Margo's next door neighbor and she sees her drive for photography everyday.

Photography has taken Margo to many different shoots and scenarios throughout the years but the most challenging thing is shooting portraits for an organization called "Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep."

"This organization... is a part of her family and she has devoted her life, her professional career to getting up in the middle of the night to going out in all kinds of weather to help families that are grieving because they've lost a child," said Sharon.

Margo volunteers her talents capturing memories at the hospital with family and friends and their baby.

"I want the parents to connect with that baby and to bond and if they don't bond it's going to weigh on them so heavily for the years to come," said Margo.

Her job isn't easy on the heart but someone has to do it. So Sharon decided to nominate Margo for the Pay It Forward award sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"Sharon, thank you for nominating Margo who has taken it upon herself to do something for individuals going through hard times of grief and sorrow," said Alvaro Macias. "She's listening, caring and doing what's right. The values that we adhere to Ascentra Credit Union and for that reason I'd like to present you with $300 so that you can Pay It Forward."

Margo doesn't take these photos for the recognition she does it for the families.

"I do it for the love there's no way I can't at this point," said Margo.

