East Moline Police release names of officers that shot at Darold Strunk

EAST MOLINE- Chief John Reynolds has released the names of the two officers that shot at Darold Strunke.

Authorities say 25-year-old Darold S. Strunk got out of the vehicle with a gun and fired it toward the squad car behind him.

“Two East Moline police officers discharged their weapons,” read the statement from the task force. Lt. Endress confirmed that multiple bullets hit Strunk.

After a short chase on foot, Strunk was taken into custody.

The two officers are confirmed by police to be Ryan Clark, and Logan Wolfe. Both are patrolmen on 2nd shift.

The Chief says an investigation is ongoing and both officers are on paid administrative leave.