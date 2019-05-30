× Dixon King Kat Tournament Postponed

LEE COUNTY- River conditions have forced officials with Cabela’s King Kat to postpone Saturday’s King Kat fishing tournament as well as the Kids Fishing Rodeo.

Cabela’s King Kat tournament has been moved to August 3rd.

“Dixon Chamber & Main Street would like to thank all participants for understanding the need to move the date of this competition as well as the support of this year’s sponsors, Ace Hardware of Dixon and Ken Nelson Auto Group of Dixon.”-Matthew Lenox